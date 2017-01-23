Forecast: Much lighter winds to start the work week

Much lighter winds compared to the wild weekend we just experienced.

A few morning showers then mostly sunny skies. The high in Honolulu will be 81 degrees.

Most wind-related advisories have been dropped. That lighter wind trend will continue until we lose the trades altogether by Thursday. Light and variable winds will bring voggy conditions into the weekend. On Sunday, a cold front will cross the islands and much like this past weekend, bring us showers and some big winds.

Surf is still dangerously large along east facing shorelines, but should drop by this evening. A new northwest swell will roll in tonight and bring dangerously large waves to country shorelines tomorrow.

Here's today's surf forecast: East shores 6-9 feet, North 3-5 feet, West and South 1-3 feet.

High Surf Advisory East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for the Alenuihaha channel, Maui County windward coastal waters, and coastal waters windward and leeward of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

