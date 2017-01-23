Shoppers evacuated after fire breaks out at Mililani Walmart

Shoppers at a Walmart store in Mililani were evacuated after a fire scare Sunday night, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Around 9 p.m., more than 30 firefighters responded to the two-alarm building fire at the store located on Lanikuhana Avenue. When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke emanating from the front of the store, which they later found was coming from the paper goods section.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

HFD passed the case on to the Honolulu Police Department after determining the cause of the fire to be incendiary in nature.

The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.

