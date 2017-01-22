Forecast: Trade winds to diminish to start the work week

Strong high pressure that generated the strong trade winds is being pushed eastward by an approaching cold front. This front isn't expected to reach us, but winds will become light enough by Tuesday to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop. Trade winds will return as the front lifts to the north, but then will lighten up again as a second front approaches the islands Friday. This front is forecast to bring a few showers late Saturday and Sunday, followed by breezy and cool northwest winds.

For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for all Hawaiian waters. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Monday for east-facing shores for a rough swell generated by the strong trades.

- Ben Gutierrez

