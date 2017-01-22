High winds rip through Waianae homeless encampment

Severe weather hit parts of a homeless encampment in west Oahu over the weekend.

Wind gusts reached up to 67 mph in Waianae Valley Saturday night, taking down trees, temporary fencing and several plastic tarp shelters at Puuhonua O Waianae Village.

"Part of my bedroom fell, the donation tent went, and a couple of the residents' tents went down to the ground," said village leader Twinkle Borge.

Borge said in more than 10 years of living at the camp, she has never seen damage this bad. "We can manage with the rain, but never ever went through something like this with the winds."

The encampment sits on 19 acres of preservation-zoned state land between Waianae High School and the boat harbor.

There are roughly 200 kids and adults and about 150 animals living there.

On Sunday, members in the community came to the camp to help families rebuild.

"Our community is beautiful," she Borge. "You put a shout out and they will come. We'll keep moving down the line to see who else needs help."

