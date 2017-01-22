Mililani High Trojans take fifth at national cheer competition

The Mililani High School Trojan cheer team earned fifth place at the National Cheerleaders Association competition in Dallas on Sunday.

The team competed against squads from all over the nation with a competitive performance routine that utilized tumbling, stunting, cheer and dance skills.

In addition to taking home fifth place, the Trojans also won the Superior Showmanship Award.

Their routine included a bit of island flare, with a few counts of hula motions.

Teams are judged on their level of difficulty and execution of the routine.

The Mililani High School cheer program is no stranger to national competition.

The squad makes the trip annually and usually places within the top 10. Sunday's win is a two-spot improvement in the winner's circle from the 2016 competition when they placed 7th.

"We are ecstatic and overjoyed on the team's performances," Head Coach Renesha Kierstedt said. "We are extremely proud of them."

The team also won awards in the sideline cheer, line dance and fight song categories.

Tuesday afternoon, the team will return to Hawaii and continue cheering for various Mililani High School spring sports.

