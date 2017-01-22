Kapaau man apparently drowns in waters of Kehena beach

A swimmer was found face down at Kehena beach Sunday afternoon, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Authorities have identified the man as Erik Collins, 43, of Kapaau.

Kapaau was last seen in distress near Rocky Point at the south end of the beach, Hawaii County Police say.

Several bystanders attempted to assist Kapaau back to shore but were unable to get to him due to the rough ocean conditions.

When rescue crews arrived, they used jet skis to recover his body.

Officials say Kapaau was found at the bottom of the ocean floor about 100 yards off shore.

Police are classifying the case as a drowning. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

