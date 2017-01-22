Authorities identify woman swept away in flash flood in Honokaa

Honokaa crews recovered the body of a 47-year-old woman who was apparently swept away by a raging river during a flash flood.

She has been identified as Beth Radl.

Big island police say Radl attempted to cross a river late Saturday night. The river was flowing across a driveway off of Kahana Drive in the Ahualoa area of Honokaa.

She was swept off her feet and swept downstream where she disappeared in the river.

Rescue crews searched for the woman throughout the night, but had to call off the search until morning.

Crews resumed ground and air rescue operations around 6 a.m. Sunday when they found and recovered the body.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

