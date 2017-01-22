Big Island police investigating officer-involved shooting

Hawaii Island police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened about 1 a.m. Sunday in Papaikou.

Police say officers were responding to a home on Enoka Place where it was reported that two stolen vehicles from Pepeekeo, a Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Altima, were found along with a light-green Honda Civic.

As an officer approached the three vehicles and exited his subsidized patrol car, the driver in the Honda Civic drove directly toward him. In response, the officer discharged his service weapon in the direction of the Honda’s driver, who swerved around and drove past the officer, fleeing the area.

The driver in the Nissan immediately followed the path of the Honda but was stopped and arrested on scene. Royden Kekoa Wilbur, 18, who has no permanent address, was booked on suspicion of second-degree theft. Wilbur is being held at the Hilo police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

Police have initiated a first-degree attempted murder investigation, an additional second-degree theft case and an attempted second-degree theft case.

Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the Honda involved in this incident may be the same Honda that was reported stolen from a shopping center on Makaala Street earlier in the evening and are checking nearby businesses for video footage. The Honda stolen from Makaala Street is described as a turquoise 2000 Honda Civic four-door sedan bearing license plate ZDH 926.

As is standard practice in any police shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigations Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

The officer who discharged his firearm has nearly six years experience as a police officer and was not injured.

Police ask anyone who observed a light-green Honda Civic on Route 19 shortly after 1 a.m. to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384 or sandor.finkey@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

