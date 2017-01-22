Hawaii lawmakers tackle emissions, housing, budget

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers are introducing dozens of bills to solve the homelessness crisis and increase affordable housing. They've got a proposal to issue $2 billion in state-backed bonds to develop public housing, shelters and apartments.

They're rushing to file hundreds of bills ahead of a legislative deadline as they head into their first full week of the 2017 session.

Some are calling for 100 percent renewable energy from gas companies and the transportation sector. Another bill calls for dramatic reductions in greenhouse emissions.

They'll also hold budget hearings about the amount of money going to education and to the counties.

Gov. David Ige will deliver his State of the State address Monday, outlining his priorities for the year. Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will deliver the State of the Judiciary speech Wednesday.

