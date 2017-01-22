High Wind Warning downgraded for most of state as winds slowly subside

A Wind Advisory has replaced a High Wind Warning for most areas of the state until 6 p.m. as strong northeast trade winds gradually diminish.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., for areas over and downslope of the Kohala Mountains on Hawaii island, where northeast trade winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with localized gusts to 60 miles per hour are still possible. Kohala Ranch recorded a gust of 84 miles per hour, the strongest wind gust in the state in the last 24 hours.

For the rest of the state, winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are possible, with localized gusts near 50 miles per hour. The winds will make driving hazardous, especially in high profile vehicles. Small or weakened tree branches can still be blown down, and unsecured items may be blown around by the winds.

The strong winds have already resulted in damaged roofs, downed and broken tree branches and numerous power outages.

Here is a list of the strongest wind gusts since noon Saturday. (RAWS stands for Remote Automatic Weather Station.)

HAWAII COUNTY:

Hilo: 29 mph

Kona Airport: 49 mph

Kaupulehu Lava Flow (1,221 feet): 42 mph

Kealakomo Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) (97 feet): 46 mph

Kohala Ranch (1,326 feet): 84 mph

Pali 2 RAWS (2,800 feet): 50 mph

PTA East RAWS (6,430 feet): 42 mph

PTA Kipuka Alala RAWS (5,385 feet): 41 mph

PTA West RAWS (4,290 feet): 44 mph

Puhe RAWS: 51 mph

Puuanahulu RAWS (2,725 feet): 54 mph

Waikoloa RAWS (977 feet): 55 mph

MAUI COUNTY:

Kahului Airport: 44 mph

Molokai Airport: 47 mph

Lanai Airport: 66 mph

Honokanaia (70 feet): 45 mph

Kaneloa (815 feet): 51 mph

Lanai 1 RAWS (1,270 feet): 53 mph

Molokai 1 RAWS (2,733 feet): 44 mph

Kaupo RAWS (4,010 feet): 50 mph

OAHU:

Honolulu International Airport: 49 mph

Kalaeloa Airport: 37 mph

Kahuku Training Area RAWS (596 feet): 42 mph

Kawailoa Training Area RAWS (1,274 feet): 50 mph

Kii RAWS: 46 mph

Kuaokala RAWS (947 feet): 73 mph

Makua Range RAWS (20 feet): 52 mph

Palehua RAWS (2,400 feet): 51 mph

Waianae Valley RAWS: (866 feet): 67 mph

KAUAI COUNTY:

Lihue Airport: 47 mph

