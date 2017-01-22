High Wind Warning downgraded for most of state as winds slowly subside

Winds at 7:45 am Sunday (Image: HawaiiNewsNow) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
A Wind Advisory has replaced a High Wind Warning for most areas of the state until 6 p.m. as strong northeast trade winds gradually diminish.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., for areas over and downslope of the Kohala Mountains on Hawaii island, where northeast trade winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with localized gusts to 60 miles per hour are still possible. Kohala Ranch recorded a gust of 84 miles per hour, the strongest wind gust in the state in the last 24 hours.
For the rest of the state, winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are possible, with localized gusts near 50 miles per hour. The winds will make driving hazardous, especially in high profile vehicles. Small or weakened tree branches can still be blown down, and unsecured items may be blown around by the winds.
The strong winds have already resulted in damaged roofs, downed and broken tree branches and numerous power outages.
Here is a list of the strongest wind gusts since noon Saturday. (RAWS stands for Remote Automatic Weather Station.)
HAWAII COUNTY:
- Hilo: 29 mph
- Kona Airport: 49 mph
- Kaupulehu Lava Flow (1,221 feet): 42 mph
- Kealakomo Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) (97 feet): 46 mph
- Kohala Ranch (1,326 feet): 84 mph
- Pali 2 RAWS (2,800 feet): 50 mph
- PTA East RAWS (6,430 feet): 42 mph
- PTA Kipuka Alala RAWS (5,385 feet): 41 mph
- PTA West RAWS (4,290 feet): 44 mph
- Puhe RAWS: 51 mph
- Puuanahulu RAWS (2,725 feet): 54 mph
- Waikoloa RAWS (977 feet): 55 mph
MAUI COUNTY:
- Kahului Airport: 44 mph
- Molokai Airport: 47 mph
- Lanai Airport: 66 mph
- Honokanaia (70 feet): 45 mph
- Kaneloa (815 feet): 51 mph
- Lanai 1 RAWS (1,270 feet): 53 mph
- Molokai 1 RAWS (2,733 feet): 44 mph
- Kaupo RAWS (4,010 feet): 50 mph
OAHU:
- Honolulu International Airport: 49 mph
- Kalaeloa Airport: 37 mph
- Kahuku Training Area RAWS (596 feet): 42 mph
- Kawailoa Training Area RAWS (1,274 feet): 50 mph
- Kii RAWS: 46 mph
- Kuaokala RAWS (947 feet): 73 mph
- Makua Range RAWS (20 feet): 52 mph
- Palehua RAWS (2,400 feet): 51 mph
- Waianae Valley RAWS: (866 feet): 67 mph
KAUAI COUNTY:
