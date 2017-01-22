Police seek public's help in connection with fatal stabbing

Police have put out a call for tips in connection with a fatal stabbing in Iwilei.

Nicolo Lorenzo, 32, was fatally stabbed Saturday night at the intersection of Iwilei Road and North Nimitz Highway. He was known to frequent the area.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime, and police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.

All rights reserved. Hawaii New Now. Copyright 2017