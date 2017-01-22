Rainbow Wahine win streak snapped at UCSB

Sarah Toeaina surpassed the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game, but the University of Hawai'i women's basketball team couldn't keep pace with UC Santa Barbara, falling 74-62 in The Thunderdome on Sunday.



Toeaina went 10-for-19 from the field and led all scorers with 22 points. Briana Harris added 14 points for the Rainbow Wahine (6-11, 2-3 Big West), and Julissa Tago added nine.



The Gauchos (9-9, 4-1 Big West), however, were hot inside and out offensively, hitting 9-of-21 3-pointers and amassing 32 points in the paint. UCSB's Drew Edelman was responsible for a majority of the Gauchos' points down low, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting.



The Rainbow Wahine fell behind early, trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, but rallied to close the gap to just five at halftime, 31-26. Hawai'i stayed hot in the third quarter, tying the game briefly at 33-33 two minutes into the quarter, but UCSB responded immediately with a 12-4 run.



The 'Bows trailed by just five, 50-45, to start the fourth quarter but UCSB scored the first eight points of the period and would lead comfortably the rest of the way, hitting 8-of-11 shots in the fourth quarter to keep the Rainbow Wahine from closing the gap.



Hawai'i show 49 percent from the field, hitting 25-of-51 shots including 3-of-7 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Gauchos. UCSB shot 54 percent from the field, 28-of-52, and out-rebounded Hawai'i 30-25 in the game.



The Rainbow Wahine will return home for six of their next eight games, beginning Jan. 26 against UC Irvine.

Hawaii Athletics Release