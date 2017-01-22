Forecast: Winds remain strong but should ease slightly by evening

A WIND ADVISORY has replaced the High Wind Warning until 6 p.m., except for the areas over and downslope of the Kohala Mountains on Hawaii island. While the winds are slowly diminishing, they will remain strong enough to make driving hazardous, and still bring down weakened tree branches.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts to 50 miles per hour are still possible. The strongest winds will be in the leeward areas of most islands.

The strong winds are following a weak cold front that is slowing near Hawaii island.

An upper level disturbance will increase high clouds over the state Sunday. The disturbance is also a factor in the gradual decrease in the wind speeds as strong high pressure moves east and away from the islands.

For mariners, a GALE WARNING is also posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island, with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY for remaining waters. A HIGH SURF ADVISORY remains in effect for east-facing shores for rough and choppy surf generated by the strong winds.

- Ben Gutierrez

