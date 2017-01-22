No tsunami threat from Solomon Islands quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii from an 7.9 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Solomon Islands on Saturday evening, Hawaii time.

The quake happened at 6:30 p.m. HST.

The Warning Center said tsunami waves of 1-3 feet high were possible for the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. There were no other tsunami threats elsewhere in the Pacific from the earthquake.

