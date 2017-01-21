Man arrested for attempted murder in Waikiki - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man arrested for attempted murder in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a man suspected of an attempted murder in Waikiki.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Cartwright Road at the Ewa Hotel.

Officers took 45-year-old Brian Schacher into custody after he allegedly used a dangerous instrument to seriously injure a woman in her 50s.

