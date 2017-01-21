Big Islanders take Women's March to the water

A Women's March brought together thousands across Hawaii on Saturday to voice concerns over President Donald Trump's political agenda.

'Na Wahine for Women's Rights' was a local twist on a national movement bringing attention to women's rights and social injustices.

The Big Island event was one of many across the state Saturday that brought together participants wanting to protest Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric and political agenda while bringing attention to social injustices.

About 80 men and women arrived at the Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor early Saturday morning to launch canoe, kayak and stand up paddle boards to spread their message over the water.

Members of the Kawaihae Canoe Club paddled out in matching shirts and brought awareness to women's rights.

Event organizer Pat Allbee organized the event a week ago in solidarity with the global marches.

On the facebook event posting, Allbee wrote, "We are here because of the women who have come before us and the men who supported them in fighting for and securing those rights. We are here to safeguard those rights for the generation that is coming after us."\

There were also marches in Hilo, Maui, O'ahu and Kaua'i.

