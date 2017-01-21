Downed power line sparks Waialae brush fire

Fire crews are responding to a small brush fire on Waialae Iki ridge that was sparked by a downed power line.

Fire officials say high winds knocked down the power line. Winds in the area are gusting up to 50 mph.

Hikers nearby said they saw the smoke but didn't immediately see any large flames.

Limited visibility and winds made it tough for crews to pour water on smoldering hot spots.

HECO crews needed to hike the ridge to fix the downed line.

There are no power outages related to this incident.

