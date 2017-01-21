Animal cruelty investigation opened after dog dies from apparent - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Animal cruelty investigation opened after dog dies from apparent BB gun injury

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
LAIE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was injured by an apparent BB gun pellet.   

Police say the dog later died from its injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday night in La’ie around 9 o'clock.

At this time no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

