Thousands band together in women's marches across Hawai'i

A Women's March brought together thousands across Hawai'i on Saturday to voice concerns over President Donald Trump's political agenda.

On Oahu, protestors gathered at the State Capitol around 9 a.m. before marching nearly two miles through Honolulu.

On Kaua'i, hundreds more lined the streets in Lihu'e waving handmade signs.

One participant held a sign that read, "We will not stand for racism, bigotry, xenophobia or misogyny or Islamophobia."

It was a similar picture in Kona, Hilo and on the Valley Isle with demonstrations carried out near UH Maui College.

"I'm out here to protect all the work my mom's generation has put in," said protestor Tina Bushnell.

The marches in Hawai'i were intended to show solidarity with the massive Women's March on Washington, held one day after the inauguration of President Trump.

"Truth does trump Trump," said protestor Richard Tillotson. "There are things we can believe in despite the fact that he manages to lie in plain sight."

"We're trying to find a positive way to deal with the fear that we're confronted with," said another protestor Valerie Wayne.

That fear, according to those rallying, is fueled by Trump's divisive campaign and his disparagement of women, minorities and immigrants.

What started as a simple Facebook post by retired Hawaii attorney Teresa Shook, turned into an unprecedented international movement.

While organizers insist the marches aren't anti-Trump, supporters of the 45th president believe otherwise.

"I know a lot of people were saying they're protesting because of what Trump might do, or could do, but I never thought that's what we did in our country," said former State Sentator Sam Slom. "I thought we waited and gave people a chance to see what they actually did."

"It's only the beginning today, but it's a significant beginning of what we're all about for the next four years," said Wayne.

