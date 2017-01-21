Power restored to all of Lanai after days-long outage

A Wind Advisory has replaced a High Wind Warning for most areas of the state until 6 p.m. as strong northeast trade winds gradually diminish.

High Wind Warning downgraded for most of state as winds slowly subside

Electricity has been restored to the entire island of Lanai after high winds damaged power poles that caused an island wide power outage Saturday.

Maui Electric announced that power was fully restored just after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Prior to the full restoration, electricity had been turned on to parts of the island. About 1,575 residents had power early Tuesday with a remaining 125 customers in the Manele area still without electricity.

Lanai High and Elementary was closed Monday because the outage, which caused the food and milk at the school to spoil.

The Department of Education said the school would reopen Tuesday, regardless of the power situation. While classes will resume, breakfast cannot be served. A modified lunch will be brought in for students.

Stores were using generators to stay open, but customers were not being allowed to open the freezers.

Lanai Hardware & Lumber sold out of ice and generators by noon Monday.

Lines outside Richard's Market stretched down the sidewalk.

"Only a few customers at a time are being allowed in," said one resident who went to the store.

Neda Rajaei had to close her business, Island Images Hair Salon, canceling eight customers Monday. She said most people are understanding but she needs the power to be back on before she can service any customers on Tuesday.

Lanai saw wind gusts up to 66 miles an hour over the weekend. There were also several reports of damage to homes, cars and businesses from the wind, though much of the damage appeared minor.

The gusts also wreaked havoc over much of the state.

On Oahu, 67 mph winds were recorded in Waianae and 49 mph at the Honolulu International Airport.

Oahu saw more than 100 separate power outages Saturday and Sunday, affecting about 100,000 customers.

By 11 a.m. Monday, power had been restored to all but a handful of Oahu customers.

However, drivers on the Windward side may continue to experience a dark commute because the street lights are out on the Likelike Highway from the tunnel to School Street.

