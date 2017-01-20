Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters hold signs, chant in Waikiki

Hundreds gathered in Waikiki on Friday to protest newly sworn-in President Donald Trump,

The protesters gathered on the sidewalk across the street from the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki with signs that read "No Bullying!" and "Peace."

They came as cities across the nation also saw protests, some of which turned violent.

The courtyard at the UH Manoa campus center transformed into an outdoor classroom as hundreds of students, faculty and staff participated in peaceful protests against the new Trump Administration.

"We have experts on a range of issues: climate change, immigration, women's reproductive rights, healthcare," said Nandita Sharma, organizer and associate professor of sociology.

Sharma says she hopes this movement will encourage people to stand up against President Trump's agenda and spur a new era of social activism.

"We still live in a democracy and as long as we do, we need people to speak their minds. It's very troubling to me that he is still so combative in his inauguration speech, instead of being conciliatory and realizing that he actually is the President of the entire country and not just the people who voted for him, said Sharma.

Graduate student Samantha Siller is the daughter of immigrants, who just moved to the U.S. from Mexico several years ago. She says President Trump's attitude towards immigrants is heartbreaking and the reason she's protesting.

"I'm here to stand for what I believe. He's trying to build a wall - I come from Mexican parents so that really goes to my heart," Siller said.

While the event is called "A Day of Resistance," participants say it's just the beginning.

"It starts today. It's not just today," said Siller.

