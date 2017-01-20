High Wind Watch issued for much of state - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

High Wind Watch issued for much of state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A weather front moving down the island chain this weekend will bring strong tradewinds of up to 40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for much of the state from noon Saturday through Saturday night.

The winds are strong enough to damage roofs, or bring down power poles or trees, forecasters warned.

