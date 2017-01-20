Kauai police identify woman who apparently fell from trail

Kaua'i police have identified a woman found dead in waters off the Na Pali coast on Wednesday.

Police say Ramona van Schendel, 39, of the Netherlands may have fallen from the Kalalau trail.

Nicole "Sunny" Namordi was on a Jet Ski in the water when she and others spotted van Schendel.

They approached the body, pulled van Schendel out of the water, and headed back to Ke'e Beach on Kaua'i's north shore. They were 20 minutes away, were experiencing engine trouble and encountering big waves when van Schendel's tattered clothes got caught in the Jet Ski's engine.

"As we were going, the clothes were coming off her body, and it got caught in the engine and it killed our Jet Ski," Namordi said. "(Meanwhile) we're looking at 15-20 foot waves crashing at us. We almost died. The engine wouldn't start."

When they arrived on the beach, lifeguards performed CPR but police say van Schendel was believed to be dead on arrival. Police do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy performed Friday showed the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which suggests a fall from a steep place, police say.

“We are very grateful to our community for their care and concern,” stated Kaua‘i Police Chief Darryl Perry. “We received numerous calls, emails and tips in response to our request for assistance, which helped us to identify this woman and notify her family. I join the rest of our Kaua‘i community in sending her loved ones our deepest aloha.”

