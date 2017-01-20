Toeaina and Harris carry Rainbow Wahine to big road win at Cal Poly

A combined 49 points from senior Briana Harris and junior Sarah Toeaina led the Hawai'i women's basketball team to its best offensive performance of the season as the Rainbow Wahine cruised past Cal Poly 87-79 on Thursday.



Harris matched her career-high with 24 points and Toeaina added a career-high 25 as Hawai'i earned its first road victory of the season and won its second consecutive Big West Conference game to improve to 2-2 in the league and 6-10 overall.



The Rainbow Wahine shot a season-high 57 percent from the field, connecting on 29-of-51 shots with a season-high 16 assists, while the team's 87 points were one shy of the season-high.



Toeaina added a career-high six assists and three rebounds in the game, and hit 8-of-13 shots from the field and 9-of-14 at the free throw line. Freshman Julissa Tago added a career-high 17 points—nearly doubling her previous best of nine points—by hitting 7-of-9 shots from the field and 2-of-3 3-pointers. Makenna Woodfolk added eight points, nine boards and three steals for the Rainbow Wahine.



Hawai'i built its lead to as many as 14 points, 76-62, with two minutes to play before the Mustangs (6-11, 2-3 Big West) began to chip away. Hawai'i went 8-of-16 at the free throw line during a 17-8 Cal Poly run that cut the lead to just five at 84-79 with 16 seconds to play before Harris added three more free throws to seal the win.



Cal Poly shot 43 percent (29-of-68) from the field and hit just 5-of-22 3-point attempts in the game. The Mustangs had a 36-35 rebounding advantage in the game and out-scored the Rainbow Wahine 15-5 in second-chance points. Lynn Leaupepe led Cal Poly with 21 points and nine rebounds.



The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs will meet again next week when Cal Poly visits the Stan Sheriff Center on Jan. 28. Hawai'i visits UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 21 to wrap up a stretch of four road games in five contests before returning home to take on UC Irvine on Jan. 26.

Hawaii Athletics Release