Shed fire in Kalaheo under investigation

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

KALAHEO, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are investigating the cause of a shed fire in Kalaheo on Wednesday that caused about $50,000 in damage.

The blaze also destroyed a large metal container. No injuries were reported.

The blaze broke out about 4:30 p.m. on Naau Road, and firefighters from Kalaheo, Hanapepe and Lihue fire stations responded.

When they arrived, they found an outside shed and metal container in flames.

Firefighters left the scene about 6:30 p.m.

