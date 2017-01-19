Local Connection: Legislature Opening Day

It would be nice to say that this week's opening of the legislature brings with it hope and excitement for all the opportunities to make Hawaii an even better place to live.
Instead, it's looking like there are so many roadblocks to healthy debate and collaborative decisions... real positive outcomes are unlikely.
The two-party system is essentially dead. Zero republicans in the state Senate and the tiny minority in the state House is crippled by its own divisions. At least, the Governor and the leaders of House and senate act like they're from separate parties.
So far, budget hearings have exposed big gaps in the governor's financial plan, and poor performance by the state pension fund means lawmakers have to find hundreds of millions more over the next few years.
The highly-touted surplus is apparently gone.
Our legislature usually does not perform well when money is short. And there are serious crises that must be addressed, and that will take creativity, clear thinking and innovation.
For Hawaii's legislature, that's a tall order.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
One of the last surviving veterans of the sinking of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been reunited with his shipmates.More >>
One of the last surviving veterans of the sinking of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been reunited with his shipmates.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>