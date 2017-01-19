Thursday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Thursday's Digital Shortcast

The EPA has reached a settlement with Matson over the 2013 molasses spill into Honolulu Harbor.  Also: Big surf is closing beaches on the Big Island and prompting warnings from lifeguards.

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly