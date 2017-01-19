EPA settles with Hawaii company over 2013 molasses spill

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with the company responsible for a 1,400-ton molasses spill in Honolulu Harbor in 2013.

The federal agency announced in a statement Thursday that Matson Terminals Inc. will pay a civil penalty of $725,000. The molasses leaked from a section of pipe that had been flagged by the state a year before the spill.

The civil settlement follows a criminal case against Matson in which the company paid $1 million in fines and restitution, which was split between the Waikiki Aquarium for coral reef research and Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii for beach cleanups.

The company also reached a settlement with the state to stop transporting molasses through the harbor and paid for cleanup and coral restoration.

Matson did not immediately return requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.