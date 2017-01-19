The 4th Annual Polynesian Bowl and Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony

The best Polynesian high school football players from across the nation will converge at the Aloha Stadium for the inaugural Polynesian Bowl this Saturday. Event organizers and Super Bowl champs, Maa Tanuvasa and Jesse Sapolu, have worked tirelessly to honor and showcase Polynesian football players of the past, present and future.

Also lending their support are former UH head coach June Jones, Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Ronnie Stansley, Dick Tomey and more. Kicking off the festivities will be the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.