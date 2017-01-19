"Civics IS Sexy" - A Free Public Workshop by Surfrider O‘ahu to be held on January 21

The current state of politics has left many feeling anxious and frustrated, yet also with a new found motivation to get more engaged in the political process. However, many people don’t know where to start. For the third year, Surfrider O‘ahu is hosting "Civic IS Sexy," a free public workshop to empower our community to make positive change, understand the legislative process, and have their voice heard.

The purpose of Civics IS Sexy is to promote effective community engagement in the Hawai‘i State Legislature. The process of creating, following, and testifying on important issues in our society can be overwhelming, but the Surfrider Foundation’s O‘ahu Chapter in coordination with partner organizations want to help navigate these unfamiliar waters.

You can register online here. For more information about Surfrider Oahu, visit http://oahu.surfrider.org

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.