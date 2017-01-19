Business Report: The Inauguration setup

The U.S. Capitol has no back. Officially, it has an east front and a west. The east front looks across a parking lot to the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress. The west front, on the edge of Capitol Hill, looks down on the National Mall. The Washington Monument is in the distance, and behind it the Lincoln Memorial. Presidents are sworn in on the west steps, with most of the audience below them.
VIPs are behind them. The media are on scaffolds overlooking the crowds. There is a pool feed, which means radio and TV networks pool their resources.
But they all separate broadcasts with their own anchors, who are sitting on the scaffolds. To get to the audience area, people have to line up for not one but several checkpoints, some not unlike those at airports, others a bit more subtle.
