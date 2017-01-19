Ransomware hackers target Easter Seals Hawaii

One of Hawaii’s biggest charities was targeted by ransomware hackers Wednesday.

Easter Seals Hawaii said computers were infected by a malicious type of virus that completely locked up computers and demanded a ransom payment in exchange for the data.

Because the nonprofit serves 2,300 disabled children and adults in Hawaii, its computers house medical and personal data. But Easter Seals said the data was just locked out, not stolen.

“That’s pretty mean-spirited,” technology guru Burt Lum said. “The folks that are sending out this ransomware, they’re going to be sending it out to organizations that know can pay a ransom.”

Easter Seals said it reported the hacking to the FBI and that the staff is now in the process of backing up its computer files.

