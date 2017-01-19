Maui police arrest teen accused of damaging city buses

Maui police on Wednesday arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of shattering the windows of city buses three times in a month.

Police initially said the windows were shot by a BB or pellet gun. The incidents – which took place Dec. 15, 26 and 30 – resulted in damages to several buses as they were traveling their respective routes. Two of those buses were on the Wailuku Loop route.

The teenager was arrested for four counts of first-degree criminal property damage, four counts of second-degree reckless endangering and four counts of obstructing government operations.

The teen was released pending investigation.

