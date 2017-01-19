Forecast: Huge waves continue to pound north and west shores

Life-threatening surf is pounding most north and west shores this morning. Experts only in the water and observers should stay well back from the shoreline.

Tradewinds will be breezy at 15-25 mph with some stronger gusts. Just a few showers expected.

A high in Honolulu of 81 degrees.

Now the surf: north shores 20-25 feet, west shores 14-18 feet, east shores 2-4 feet, south shores 2-3 feet.

High Surf Warning for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Molokai; north shores of Oahu, Maui; west shores of the Big Island.

High Surf Advisory for west shores of Oahu.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters due to large seas and building winds.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement to prepare us for a very windy weekend.

A cold front will cross the islands from Friday night through the weekend and along with the strong winds. It will bring an increase in showers, primarily for windward and mauka neighborhoods, but leeward will get wet from time to time.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.