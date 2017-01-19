Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailboat sinks off Big Island

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters on Wednesday after their sailboat sank off Hapuna Beach.

Rescue crews responded around 1:50 p.m. after the men – a 48-year-old, 23-year-old and 43-year-old -- jumped into a life raft and called for help when the 48-foot sailing vessel Bobo Link began taking on water.

No injuries were reported.

