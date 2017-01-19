Puna councilwoman walks in on 2 men burglarizing her office

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii councilwoman says she feels violated after walking into her office and finding two burglars preparing to take her belongings.

Puna Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara tells the Hawaii Tribune-Herald she went to her office Monday after receiving a report that an office laptop was being used at a nearby business.

O'Hara says she walked in to the office, which was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and spotted two men, one of whom was using the bathroom.

She says both men fled, leaving behind a shirt and office equipment they had been gathering to steal.

Police haven't yet located the suspects and the missing laptop hasn't been recovered.

The councilwoman says the men had claimed to be county workers and even accepted paperwork as if they were staff.

