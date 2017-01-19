New view of Halemaumau Crater exposed

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
In a unanimous decision Friday, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that anyone pulled over for impaired driving has the right to speak with a lawyer before taking an alcohol or drug test.More >>
Hawaii's fire fighters have been awarded pay hikes over the next two years. But other state unions are up against a deadline to have new bargaining agreements, or risk not getting a raise this year.More >>
