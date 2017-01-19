New view of Halemaumau Crater exposed

New images from the Halemaumau Crater show a new side of the vent wall.

On Jan 15, the the lava lake was about 166 feet below the vent rim which gave new views of the crater according to scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Scientists say one of the most interesting things about the new sight is a dark veneer of lava on the eastern vent wall. That was created when the lava lake rose to high levels and lava solidified on the walls.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.