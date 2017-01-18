Want to be a lifeguard? Here's how to apply

Individuals interested in becoming a lifeguard on Oahu beaches will have to meet certain requirements in upcoming physical performance exams.

The Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will be conducting the performance exams as they recruit new members to fill part-time and on-call contract positions.

Applicants will be tested in strenuous physical activity in running, swimming and paddle board rescues. The exam will include a 1,000-yard run and 1,000-yard swim in under 25 minutes, a 400 yard board paddle rescue under 4 minutes, and a run-swim-run, 100 yard each length, in under 3 minutes.

In addition to the physical standards, applicants must meet other requirements in order to apply. These include:

have a current Driver's License

High School Diploma, GED or proof of high school completion

completed American Red Cross lifeguard training class

completion of basic first aid class

completion of American Red Cross CPR for the Professional Rescuer Class, or the American Heart Association BLS Healthcare Provider class

Interested applicants will have two days to tryout for the open positions. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday Feb. 3 and Saturday Feb 4 at Ala Moana beach park.

