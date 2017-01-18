Forecast: Big swell to push up wave heights Thursday

The northwest swell will be peaking tonight and leveling off Thursday. Wave heights will remain life threatening tomorrow, fading into the weekend.

For now, moderate tradewinds are in control, they're expected to weaken on Friday. A big boost in wind speeds is forecast for the weekend, wind alerts will likely be posted.

A cold front is heading in for the weekend with scattered windward showers, drier conditions should take over again Monday.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores of Oahu and Maui. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for west shores of Oahu.

There's also a Small Craft Advisory up for all Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

