Hawaii attorney general urges rejection of EPA nominee

BOSTON (AP) - The Democratic attorneys general of eight states and the District of Columbia are urging the U.S. Senate to reject Republican President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

The attorneys general expressed "strong opposition" to Pruitt in a letter sent to the chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the eve of Wednesday's confirmation hearing.

The letter states that Pruitt, as Oklahoma attorney general, attacked the same rules the EPA is charged with enforcing. The letter notes lawsuits Pruitt filed to try to block the agency's enforcement of federal clean air standards.

Signers of the letter included the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Maryland, states carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton in November.

