Hawaii bill aims for 100 percent renewable transportation

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii has the most aggressive renewable energy targets in the nation, aiming for its utilities to get 100 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2045.

Now advocates want to extend that goal to the transportation sector to urge all forms of ground transportation to fuel up using renewable sources by 2045.

But Hawaii officials aren't planning to make everyone get rid of their fuel-powered cars - at least not yet. Unlike the state's electricity goal, which comes with fines if utilities don't meet the requirements, the transportation plan isn't being pushed as a mandate.

Hawaii's residents rank second in the nation in the number of electric vehicles per capita, just behind California.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.