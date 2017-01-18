Blue Note Hawaii celebrates 1st Anniversary with Chris Botti

January is the one-year anniversary of Blue Note Hawaii, the state’s premier venue for the world’s most celebrated artists, and what a year it’s been! The month of celebration kicks off with a tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim by Mike Lewis, followed by two nights with Zanuck Lindsey & Friends, three nights with guitar duo Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo, alternative hip hop artist G. Love, local icon Danny Kaleikini, composer, arranger and bassist Kyle Eastwood, incomparable jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, local favorite Robert Cazimero, Irie Love and Willie K.

A 15% kama‘aina discount is available to residents for most. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the box office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours. Kama‘aina discount only available for Tues., Wed., and Thurs., 9:00 p.m. sets

Impressions, GRAMMY® Award-Winning trumpeter Chris Botti’s new Sony CD, is the latest in a stellar parade of albums — starting with 2004’s When I Fall In Love and continuing with To Love Again, Italia and the CD/DVD Chris Botti In Boston — that have firmly established him as the world’s largest selling jazz instrumentalist. Add to that a GRAMMY® for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” and four #1 albums on Billboard’s Jazz Albums listings.

Botti seemed destined to become a musician — and even to become the kind of musician he is today — almost from the very beginning. Born in Portland, Oregon, he was encouraged to pursue music by his mother, a concert pianist. He also had an early taste of the international world that would become his primary territory as a successful performing artist. His father, who is Italian, taught English and Italian languages, and he took the family to live in Italy for several years, beginning when Botti was in the first grade.

Now a major artist in his own right, performing worldwide, selling more than three million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. With Impressions and the albums that preceded it, Chris Botti has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

