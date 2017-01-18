A Modern Day Treasure Hunt in Oahu

You may have seen or heard about Adventure Hunt Oahu on January 28. Simply put, it's a fun and adventurous treasure hunt to win GoPros, loads of adventure gear and a free trip to Panama for two! As of now there are over 2,000 people who have marked that they're attending or interested in attending on their Facebook event page.

Registration for Adventure Hhunt is by individual, not team. So sign up now and pick your teammate anytime before Hunt Day! You'll team up inside the app on Hunt Day. Free Adventure Hunt Daypack, Water Bottle, KZ Floatable Polarized Shades, exclusive 15% off promo codes from all of our awesome Adventure Hunt sponsors, and much more free gear included with each registration!

Download the Adventure Hunt app for an Adventure Hunt Treasure Map and Clues. The app is available for both iOS and Android phones and it's free to download. In this app, you'll receive a list of adventures and challenges you have to complete to unlock the treasure map and clues which will guide you to the treasure. It's like Pokemon Go, only not lame.

There will be buried treasure chests in 48 cities, full of GoPros, Stance socks, KZ shades and beanies, Mission Belts, Allett Wallets, Red Bull, a FREE 6-day/5-night trip for two in a luxury villa in Panama, zip-line jungle tours, and much more! Total Treasure Chest Value: $3,700 - $7,200! The first team in each city to find them, wins! Everyone who finishes the Hunt will also get $10 to KZgear.com!

At 9am on your city's Hunt Day, the official Adventure List will be revealed on our App for you and your teammate to complete (some adventurous, i.e. hiking, exploring, surfing, rock climbing, skateboarding, etc. and some fun, i.e. give a stranger a piggy back ride, eat something without using your hands, etc.). You won't be judged on skill level, just on completing the Adventure, so break out of your comfort zone a bit and some fun! You also don't have to do everything on the list, just enough to reach 20 points. You'll have plenty of options to get you there! Monitor the App, as well as your email, our Instagram and Facebook to stay in-the-know!

Post each adventure to Instagram as instructed in the App (also on the Rules page) to unlock the App's Treasure Map and Clues which will lead you to buried treasure!

The App will notify you when you're within 2,500 feet of the stop, 750 feet and when you've reached the stop and can receive the next clue. There are various routes that will randomly be assigned to different teams so as to eliminate teams feeling like they can just follow another team. All the routes take the same time to complete from first stop to buried treasure (the final stop is the same for everyone of course as that's where the treasure is).

The first team in each city to complete the adventures and follow the clues to find the treasure, wins! Their victory will be announced on our App, Instagram and Facebook. Every team to reach the final destination, even after the treasure has been found, will receive $10 to KZgear.com just for finishing Adventure Hunt!

All 48 winning teams' Ticket to Paradise in the treasure chest is good for 6 days, 5 nights at the Red Frog Beach Island Resort in Bocas del Toro, Panama for two, a free zip-line canopy tour through the Panama jungle for two, a 50% discount on surf lessons/half-day excursion with La Buga, a50% discount on Scuba lessons/2-dive excursion with La Buga and participation in the Final Hunt in Bocas del Toro, Panama.

In addition to all this awesomeness, the TOP FOUR teams will also win free round trip airfare to Bocas and a free night's stay in Panama City before heading to Bocas del Toro! The next four teams will each receive a $300 credit toward travel to join the party and Final Hunt at Red Frog Beach. The remaining winning teams will still have their free 6-day/5-night stay at the resort and zip-line tour waiting for them, but will need to cover their own airfare to join the fiesta--and a fiesta it is!

The top four and eight teams will be determined by voting from all Adventure Hunt participants on which winning team from each Region performed the adventures best and had the most epic posts throughout the day.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.