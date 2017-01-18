Kupuna Achievers: Sarah Moriyama

Our next Achiever is passionate about our youth, and as a retired educator -- she's always willing to reach out and teach others.
Sarah Moriyama was an English teacher for nearly three decades. When she wasn't teaching, she was volunteering on various education boards. She was also the president of the Hawaii Education Association for ten years and spent many hours helping Women in Internal Education. Now, in her 90's she still lends a helping hand at Arcadia and she hopes to continue encouraging our youth to be the best they can be.
If you know a Kupuna Achiever. we would love to share his or her story and inspire others. Nominate him or her at hawaiinewsnow.com
