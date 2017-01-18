94-year-old Hawaii woman graduates from college with 4.0 GPA

It was a lifelong dream for Amy Craton: The 94-year-old woman from Honolulu just graduated from college.

A big surprise celebration was held in Waikiki for the great-grandmother, who received her bachelor’s degree in creative writing and English online from Southern New Hampshire University.

That’s not all: Craton graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

She put her college education on hold 54 years ago to raise her four children.

“It feels good to graduate and to finish that part of my life,” she said. “But I feel I’m still on the road. I have more to learn.”

Craton’s job is certainly not done. She’s working on her master’s degree in creative writing and English and hopes to write a children’s book.

