Hundreds of pieces of equipment from HC&S to be auctioned off

More than 450 pieces of equipment from Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Company will be up for bid in an auction on Wednesday and Thursday.

The auction, which will run from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., will take place at the HC&S facility at 1 Hansen Road, but bidders can also participate online.

Some of the equipment includes trucks, cranes, flatbeds, tractor-trailers, backhoes and more.

Hawaii’s only remaining sugar mill recently wrapped up its final harvest in December, marking an end of an era for the state’s sugar industry.

