Memorial service set for beloved 'Uncle Joe' Tassill

Members of the Hawaiian community are mourning the loss of “Uncle Joe” Tassill.

Known for creating the state Capitol tour program and his service at the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, “Uncle Joe” was described as a true beacon of Hawaiian consciousness and spirit.

He most recently fought the alleged mistreatment of kupuna in a Waimanalo elderly home.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 29 at the Mililani Memorial Park and Mortuary mauka chapel starting at 9:30 a.m.

