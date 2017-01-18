Forecast: Life-threatening surf building along north and west shores

A new swell will build along north and west shores today and result in life-threatening surf for most islands.

The waves will peak this afternoon at warning levels and maintain that size overnight. Only experts in the water and use caution even if you are just watching the waves. Stay well back from the shoreline. If the sand is wet, move back.

The trade winds are also building today. By afternoon E/NE winds will be breezy at 15-25 mph. Just a few showers will ride in on those winds and skies should be partly to mostly sunny. High in Honolulu will be 82 degrees.

A cold front is heading our way and it looks like it's going to be a wet and windy weekend. More on that as we get closer.

High Surf Warning for North and West shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores of Oahu and Maui. High Surf Advisory for West shores of Oahu.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Wind Advisory for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet. Winds there will be 40-50 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

