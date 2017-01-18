Monster surf keeps North Shore lifeguards busy

North Shore lifeguards rescued 12 people on Thursday as surf with 20-foot faces pounded shorelines.

Most of the rescues were at Ehukai Beach Park, officials said.

Meanwhile, lifeguards rescued nine people on west-facing shores.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai and north-facing shores of Oahu and Maui through Thursday night.

Surf peaked Thursday morning, but remains dangerous.

As a result of the monster waves, officials on the Big Island have closed the following beaches: Laaloa Beach Park, Kahaluu Beach Park, Kua Bay, Hapuna Beach, Mauumae Beach and Kaunaoa Bay.

Lifeguards on Oahu are urging beachgoers to keep a safe distance from shore. Only experienced surfers should enter the water.

