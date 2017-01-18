University of Hawaii faculty and students plan anti-Trump day

University of Hawaii students, faculty and staff are gearing up for a mass protest this Friday, the day Donald Trump takes office.

Organizers are planning lectures, performances, political workshops and more on campus. But the headline event is a trio of marches that afternoon. Protestors will gather at the Manoa campus, Ala Moana Park and Honolulu Zoo and will march to Waikiki Gateway Park. The combined group will then head to Trump International Hotel and then to the Waikiki Shell.

"We're hoping to voice how many people are disgusted about what's been going on. The ideologies that Trump has exude during his campaign and carried over into his cabinet appointments," said graduate student Jan Dickey.

"There are so many people who are students, who are educators, who are really troubled by Trump and his Republican cohorts," said lecturer Nicholas Chagnon.

Chagnon said his students don't have to attend classes on Friday and they won't be penalized.

The university isn't sanctioning the event, but the faculty senate passed a resolution encouraging campus-wide participation.

"It's an opportunity for students to really learn some important lessons, and so sometimes you have to break out of the routine and sometimes going to something like is a little bit more important than going to your regularly scheduled class," Chagnon said.

UH said no classes are canceled and students attending the events must be excused by their teachers.

"The university stands steadfast in support of free speech and free expression, and we are fully committed to the education of all our students. All UH campuses will be open on January 20. Classes will proceed as scheduled and offices will have normal hours of operation. As always, students who miss a scheduled class remain responsible for the material covered and any assignments made or due that day. In accord with standard practices, faculty need to make arrangements with their chair or dean for absence from a scheduled class," said the university spokesman.

"It's not gonna change anything," said Republican and former state Representative Richard Fale.

Fale said he is surprised the planned 'Day of Resistance' is getting so much attention.

"These rallies are gonna have zero impact. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, and these rallies, all they do is reveal the closed mindedness or people of who are gonna be participating in those rallies," Fale said.

HPD said it is in contact with the organizers and since no permits have been issued, police will add resources to assist as needed.

